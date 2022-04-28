"Savage 😈" - John Wayne Parr is loving ONE Championship Muay Thai champion Nong-O's KO

Although he's a legend in his own right, retired ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter and martial arts icon John Wayne Parr is a huge fan of his fellow legends.

Case in point, his absolute giddyness as he stumles upon the highlight reels of his favorite fighters, particularly ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champ, Nong-O.

The highlight video in question is of Nong-O Gainyahadao's picture-perfect 1-2 combination that knocked out Rodlek P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym. Nong-O has always been known for his near-perfect handling of fundamentals, and the beautiful KO was testament to that. It doesn't get any more fundamentally perfect than that.

Nong-O's matrix-like ability to see his opponents' movements even before they do them has inspired awe from fans and fellow fighters alike. One of those was John Wayne Parr, who summarized his fan-boy sentiments in one word:

"Savage 😈"

The knockout was Nong-O's fourth straight defense of his ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai title and second in three-straight KO victories. All with his now-iconic right hand. After Rodlek, Nong-O took part in ONE's biggest event ever, ONE X, and knocked out Felipe Lobo with a surgical right uppercut.

At this rate, the 35-year-old champion is fast becoming the greatest Muay Thai fighter of his generation.

"Only I can beat him" - former ONE Championship kickboxing champion Alaverdi Ramazanov on Nong-O

Another fighter who posted a comment on Nong-O's video was former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov.

A clash between the two was first teased when Ramazanov won the ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt and expressed a desire to defend it against Nong-O. The bout was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bout was again scheduled to take place at ONE X, this time for Nong-O's Muay Thai belt. As luck would have it, the bout was once again canceled because the government of Singapore put a ban on Russian athletes from competing on their soil. Ramazanov was ultimately replaced by Felipe Lobo.

In the comments section, the former Russian champion brazenly proclaimed:

"Only I can beat him"

Whether or not Ramazanov can prove this is still yet to be determined. Nong-O just defended his gold last March and as of ONE 156, ONE Championship decided to give Liam Harrison the next title shot.

Perhaps we'll have to wait a little bit longer as the political turmoil between Russia and Ukraine still boils as of this writing. Here's to hoping it ends soon.

