“One of the scariest Thais on the ONE Championship roster” - John Wayne Parr can’t pick against Nong-O

Australian striking legend John Wayne Parr has offered his thoughts on the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship showdown between Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison.

Parr did not hesitate to pick a victor in this matchup. When asked to pick between Nong-O and 'The Hitman,' 'The Gunslinger' quickly answered:

“Nong-O. I love Liam, but Nong-O is one of the scariest Thais on the ONE Championship roster.”

The Thai-born bantamweight king is a feared Muay Thai striker for good reason. He is undefeated in ONE with five defenses of his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. In addition to his ONE throne, he also boasts an incredible 262 professional victories in Muay Thai.

His ONE on Prime Video 1 dance partner will be veteran British striker Liam Harrison. 'The Hitman' has been in the Muay Thai game for quite a while and has put together an impressive win streak.

The match is expected to be a highly exciting showdown, which fans can watch at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

John Wayne Parr predicts the outcome of the ONE main event

Retired Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr also offered his pick in the main event between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. It is a particularly interesting matchup as 'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to avenge his lone KO loss.

In Moraes vs Johnson II, Wayne Parr sided with his ONE Championship contemporary. He said:

“Adriano. Winning once already, he will be going into the fight more confident knowing Demetrious can be stopped.”

Both headlining matchups will feature a world title bout on the line. Fans are eager for both fights and are expecting fireworks in the Muay Thai and MMA fights.

After over 130 professional bouts, John Wayne Parr retired earlier this year. The Australian striker took no easy path to retirement as his last few bouts included former World Champions Eduard Folayang and Nieky Holzken, among others.

