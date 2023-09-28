John Wayne Parr says Stamp needs to keep the fight standing vs. Ham, but wouldn’t rule out a submission win

Australian striking legend John Wayne Parr believes Stamp Fairtex’s best chance at leaving Singapore Indoor Stadium with a ONE world title wrapped around her waist is by keeping her fight with Ham Seo Hee on the feet.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will feature three epic title fights, all featuring some of the biggest names in women’s combat sports. But perhaps none will be bigger than the main event of the evening when Stamp Fairtex looks to become the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion. Standing in her way of that task is Ham Seo Hee, one of the most experienced women in all of MMA.

With the bout mere hours away, everyone in the combat sports community is offering their prediction for the highly anticipated scrap, including former WMC Muay Thai world champion John Wayne Parr.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Parr suggested that Stamp’s best chance at victory will be on her feet, but refused to completely discredit the Thai superstar's ever-evolving skills on the mat:

“I’m not sure [how she’ll win]. I’d be trying to keep it on the feet as long as I can to keep it in her best interests. But yeah, with how well she’s doing on the ground – she’s improved so much every time she fights – you never know where she’s at,” Parr said.

“She’s such a natural competitor. It wouldn’t surprise me if she won by some submission just to blow everyone’s minds.”

While Stamp Fairtex is mostly known for getting the job done in spectacular fashion with her striking pedigree, she is not a stranger when it comes to making her opponents tap out. Stamp has earned two submission victories under the ONE banner, one against Asha Roka in 2019 and the other against ‘Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix final in 2021.

Do you think Stamp Fairtex can hang with Ham Seo Hee on the feet, or is it in her best interest to keep their scrap standing if she hopes to leave Lion City with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.