"John Wick Dani" - Danielle Kelly channels Keanu Reeves' iconic character ahead of world title defense against Mayssa Bastos

Elite-level athletes sometimes draw inspiration from the unlikeliest of sources and ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is no different. The 28-year-old is set to defend her 26 pounds of gold on August 2 at ONE Fight Night 24 against Brazilian star and nine-time IBJJF World Champion Mayssa Bastos.

As Kelly prepares for her first-ever ONE world title defense, the Silver Fox BJJ product is planning to emulate the never-say-die spirit of Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves' John Wick character from the movie franchise of the same name.

Danielle Kelly shared the fight graphic for ONE Fight Night 24 with the following caption:

"One month 💪🏻 Underdog Dani < John wick dani"

Bastos is coming off a stellar ONE Championship debut against Kanae Yamada this past March at ONE Fight Night 20 where the 26-year-old came away with the unanimous decision victory.

Now with a chance to dethrone Kelly for her ONE world title in just her second ONE Championship bout to add to her long list of accolades, fans can expect Bastos to bring a storm of offense against the American star.

Danielle Kelly channeling personal tragedies into motivation

Regarded as one of the best submission grappling competitors of her generation, Kelly has had her fair share of challenges throughout, but that has not stopped her from fulfilling her potential.

Danielle Kelly wrote in a previous Instagram post:

"Glad I've been through a lot, made me a monster 🦍."

ONE Fight Night 24 will happen inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full card will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

