“Made me a monster” - Danielle Kelly channels her life’s challenges ahead of world title defense against Mayssa Bastos

Danielle Kelly never had an easy life growing up, but these difficult moments hardened her spirit necessary for the cutthroat business of combat sports.

The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion is on her way to arguably the toughest fight of her career, and she shared a bit of her mindset ahead of her career-defining match against Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly wrote:

"Glad I've been through a lot, made me a monster 🦍."

Kelly has always been open about her past struggles, and would often talk about how bullying fueled her love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The American star also talked about how she would always keep her parents' memories forever live on through her athletic career.

A generational star, Kelly boasts an undefeated 3-0-1 record in ONE Championship.

Kelly first settled for a draw against Mei Yamaguchi in her ONE Championship debut at ONE X but quickly racked up three straight wins on her road to world championship glory.

The 28-year-old tore through Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova, former ONE women's strawweight MMA world title contender Ayaka Miura, and IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

Her ONE Fight Night 14 match against Khan saw Kelly climb the mountaintop when she beat the Cambodian-American star for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

Kelly will now defend that gold against Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24 on Aug. 2 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 24 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Danielle Kelly hints she's the underdog against Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

Although her world title match was only announced this past week, Danielle Kelly already hinted to fans what they could expect as early as May.

Kelly wrote on Instagram that she would be the underdog in her first defense of the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

She, however, didn't mention that her opponent was the nine-time IBJJF world champion Mayssa Bastos.

"Walking into my next match knowing I'm maybe the biggest underdog [for] my next match 😌," wrote Danielle Kelly in her caption.