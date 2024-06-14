  • home icon
  Danielle Kelly embraces the art of the spinny stuff to become a "cooler grappler" ahead of possible world title defense

Danielle Kelly embraces the art of the spinny stuff to become a “cooler grappler” ahead of possible world title defense

By Vince Richards
Modified Jun 14, 2024 12:26 GMT
Danielle Kelly says she
Danielle Kelly says she's embraced the spinny stuff of BJJ.

Danielle Kelly is one of the most innovative submission grapplers of this generation, and she's not afraid to throw a bit of flair into her arsenal.

Well, sort of.

The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion has been hard at work in preparation for a possible world title defense, and she decided to add some "spinny stuff" to her collection of moves.

It wasn't just "spinny stuff," though, as Kelly was drilling her Bolo spins from the De La Riva position to transition from guard and lock in potential submission attempts.

Danielle Kelly posted on Instagram:

"I was told if I kept doing spinny stuff I'll be a cooler grappler 💀 RATE MY BOLO/DE LA RIVA spins 1-100."

The Bolo spin, more formally known as the Berimbolo spin, is derived from the De La Riva guard and is used to take an opponent's back while lying on guard.

Through the use of spins, Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists could transition from guard and take their opponents backs.

Kelly could use these spins and transitions once she returns to the Circle this year.

Although there are no official announcements yet, Kelly alluded in a couple of previous Instagram posts that a fight is imminent and could even revolve around her ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

Danielle Kelly hints at first defense of atomweight submission grappling world title

Danielle Kelly's first world title defense could be on the horizon.

The American superstar hinted that she could be defending her ONE atomweight submission grappling world title in her next match.

Kelly, however, didn't share any concrete information about her upcoming fight.

What she did say though was that she would be the underdog, despite holding the gold.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Walking into my next match knowing I'm maybe the biggest underdog [for] my next match 😌."

Edited by Krishna Venki
