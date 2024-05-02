“Amazing scrambles” – Atomweight submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly puts in the work for this nifty Anaconda choke

You don't want to be getting in a scramble with Danielle Kelly on the ground - you're going to have to play a game of catch-up. The ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion moves like a mouse with the vision of a hawk. She can maneuver and wiggle in and out of positions while catching submission opportunities on the fly.

If you don't believe us, watch this footage of her grappling in the gym as posted by ONE Championship:

Danielle Kelly is a FORCE 🔥 What's next for the ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion? 👑 @daniellekellybjj

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways in the comments section, with @eagerart plainly saying:

Amazing scrambles 🔥

@beandipshit_ and @ratedr10p both pushed for the world champion to be in ONE's next US card:

Put her on a damn US card please. Yall wanna have American stars and be big in martial arts in America but only go to Singapore lol cmon 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 come to Texas so I can go to a ONE event 🤞

Put her on the U.S card! Lets go!

Check out some more reactions by fans:

Danielle Kelly teases next bout in cryptic Instagram post

It seems we'll get to hear Danielle Kelly's next opponent and whether it will be on US soil or not. In an Instagram post uploaded over a week ago, Kelly made it known that an announcement of her next match will happen soon. She wrote:

may have some match news … 🤙🏼staying focused

Two possible match-ups are looking good for Kelly right now, Jessa Khan and Tammi Musumeci. Kelly defeated Khan for the belt last year and is currently 1-1 with her rival. A rubber match might be interesting.

As for Musumeci, a possible match for the inaugural ONE strawweight submission grappling world title would be an enticing proposition for the atomweight queen.