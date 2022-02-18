Johnny Walker asks 'The Rock' to sponsor him if he knocks out Jamahal Hill at UFC Fight Night 201

Johnny Walker has asked leading Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to sponsor him if he knocks out Jamahal Hill this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Walker will square off against Hill in the main event of UFC Fight Night 201 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock, which has a tie-up with American sports equipment giant Under Armour, is the UFC's official footwear sponsor.

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh, who found out about Dwayne Johnson's UFC association, tagged the WWE legend on social media and got a response. Walker then put out a tweet of his own on the same thread, seeking sponsorship:

"Sponsor me if I knock this guys out Saturday @TheRock @ProjectRock @UnderArmour?"

See Walker's tweet below:

Walker holds a 18-6 record in his professional MMA career so far, while Hill is currently 9-1-1(NC).

Johnny Walker is ranked No.10 in the UFC light heavyweight division, while Jamahal Hill is No.12

Johnny Walker is ranked two spots above Jamahal Hill in the UFC light heavyweight contenders' rankings.

Walker has suffered three defeats – against Corey Anderson, Nikita Krylov and Thiago Santos – in his previous four fights inside the octagon. His last victory came against Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Hill lost to Paul Craig at UFC 263 before racking up a convincing win over Jimmy Crute at UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo last year. Hence, 'Sweet Dreams' is the slight betting favorite this weekend at the UFC Apex.

BT Sport's Chamatkar Sandhu reported the latest odds in a Twitter post:

"Here are the odds for Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill: Johnny Walker +205 (41/20), Jamahal Hill -240 (5/12) (odds via @betonline_ag) #UFCVegas48"

A victory for either fighter could possibly propel them to as high as No.7 considering that the three light heavyweights ranked immediately above Walker on the list are all coming off losses.

Edited by Aziel Karthak