Every fighter has their own callout style. And the more Johnny Walker talks the more infuriated Anthony Smith is getting. Leading one to wonder, how long before we see the 8th and 10th ranked light heavyweights throw down?

Anthony Smith is struggling as of late. Does he look as done as some other UFC fighters right now? No. But he has lost two in a row and three of his last four. And there were a few seconds in that win against Alexander Gustafsson, that the fight could have gone the other way.

And whether you think the strikes to Ryan Spann were legal or not, Johnny Walker just broke his 2 fight losing streak. And he did so now under the tutelage of John Kavanaugh and SBG Ireland. So a new training style will help the 28-year-old.

🔊 "I would be surprised if they called with Johnny Walker, but I would take it," @lionheartasmith tells @RJcliffordMMA his response to Walker’s call out. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fWPA0VxQXu — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 23, 2020

Johnny Walker vs Anthony Smith in the making?

This is now multiple times that Johnny Walker has asked to fight "Lionheart". Recently Anthony Smith talked about the call outs from the Brazilian:

"I would fight Johnny Walker if that's what the UFC called for, but I'm not going to go out there and call out Johnny Walker. That's for goddamn sure. But he's exciting, he's powerful, he's an athlete, he's got the perfect frame for the weight class. And he's exciting. He's a little bit strange. I would be surprised if they called with Johnny Walker. I would take it, it's just not what I'm chasing".

In speaking with MMA on SIRIUS, Anthony expanded to say that he would:

"beat the s**t out of Johnny if they actually fought, so stop with the call outs. Maybe I've lost two in a row but they're two of the baddest motherf***ers on the planet. There are levels to this s**t".

It’s fight week folks!! Instead of the typical fight week post jibber jabber, let’s have some fun. Post your favorite pic of yourself in the replies, then retweet this. Let’s see the beautiful in the world today!!! pic.twitter.com/RphmNjKq8m — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 24, 2020

The only thing that Anthony Smith IS chasing, is another crack at the light heavyweight strap. But this Saturday it goes around the waist for the 1st time in a long time to someone not named Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier. So while those two monstrous hurdles are no longer around, the new champion will be tough to beat.

Now Walker on the other hand, albeit only one fight with his new team, was more calculated with his striking. Something most SBG Ireland fighters are known for, and fighting from their wide stances. And that might give a hesitant to engage "Lionheart" some problems.