Johnny Walker provides latest update on serious nose injury he suffered at UFC Vegas 84

Light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker has provided an update on the nose injury he suffered during his UFC Vegas 84 bout against Magomed Ankalaev.

Walker and Ankalaev went head-to-head earlier this month in a rematch of their UFC 294 bout last year. Their first clash was ruled a No Contest after an illegal knee by the Russian fighter rendered Walker unable to continue.

The pair then ran it back as the main event at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, where Ankalaev picked up the victory with a vicious combination of punches to knock Walker out in the second round.

The 31-year-old could then be seen immediately holding his nose straight after the impact.

Walker later confirmed he had suffered a broken nose from the finish of the fight, with the injury requiring both stitches and the bone to be realligned.

Now, two weeks after suffering the injury, the Brazilian has provided a health update and confirmed he has already healed enough to return to training. He tweeted:

"2 week after broken nose. 👌✌️Healed fast ! Ready to go again"

The tweet also linked to a post on his Instagram, which provides more images of his nose and a further update.

He captioned the post:

"2 weeks after fight . Speed recovery from a broken nose ! Was it fast? Foi rápido a recuperação? 2 semanas : nariz quebrado"

When Johnny Walker described his experience sparring with Sean Strickland

Two years ago, light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker took part in a training session with Sean Strickland, which involved the pair sparring against one another.

In a 2021 interview with Ag. Fight, Walker was then asked to describe his experience of sparring against 'Tarzan'. He said:

“I arrived in Vegas, I took my COVID-19 shot and booked the session. That day I had a fever, my body was aching, I was all messed up. I was unable to put on a good performance because I felt tired. Still, I put up a fight. In the last round, he was shouting ‘Come on. Let’s go.’ I was like, ‘Let’s go.' But I felt sleepy, my body ached. Annoying guy. He has good boxing, but if you add kicks and elbows, he can’t play.” [h/t Bloody Elbow]

Johnny Walker added:

"I learned some stuff from him. He used his elbow to block punches when boxing. He can stop crosses like that and it hurts the hand. I even hurt my biceps. I got that technique from him. I think it works for me, it was nice.”