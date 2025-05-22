"Jojo loves pain" - Fans marvel at teenage phenom Johan Ghazali's utter insanity in brutal duel against Thai veteran

If there's one bout that truly tested Johan Ghazali's mettle and highlighted his warrior spirit, it was his sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship umbrella.

That moment came at ONE Friday Fights 18 in May 2023, where the Malaysian-American striking prodigy squared off against hometown favorite Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a flyweight Muay Thai duel at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account below:

Ghazali stood toe-to-toe with his opponent, staying in the pocket and trading punches throughout the bout. 'Jojo' absorbed punishing leg kicks and elbows, yet he pressed forward undeterred.

Despite suffering a deep, blood-spewing gash on his forehead, Ghazali's relentless pressure paid off in the third round. A solid left-right combination sent Tai crashing to the canvas, sealing the knockout at the 1:37 mark.

As Ghazali gears up for his next outing next month, that jaw-dropping finish from two years ago continues to stoke excitement among fans eager to witness his return to the ring:

Johan Ghazali aims to return to his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32

Eager to rebound from a challenging setback earlier this year, Johan Ghazali is determined to reaffirm his place among the elite in ONE Championship's talent-rich flyweight Muay Thai division.

It can be recalled that the 18-year-old phenom suffered a narrow loss to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan this past January. Now, he has his sights set on redemption as he looks to get back in the win column at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Broadcasting live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, 'Jojo' is slated to take on Colombian-American spitfire Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

ONE Fight Night 32 will stream live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

