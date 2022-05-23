"Puts a ton of pressure on the athlete" - Jon Anik and Ariel Helwani go back-and-forth on Twitter debating on open scoring in UFC

UFC analyst and commentator Jon Anik recently found himself discussing the prospect of open scoring in MMA with top combat sports journo Ariel Helwani. The duo discussed the pros and cons of such transparency in the scoring system.

Open scoring offers fighters and fans the opportunity to see how the judges score fights in real time. At the end of every round, the judges' cards are made available to whoever is interested in knowing how the fight has been scored.

Holly Holm's recent loss at the hands of Ketlen Vieira prompted heated debates about the necessity and efficacy of open scoring in MMA. The duo locked horns in the headliner of the recently concluded UFC Vegas 55 that took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vieira beat Holm via split decision, and the controversial result tore the MMA fanbase into two halves. While one faction billed Vieira as the victor, the other faction argued in favor of the narrative that Holm was robbed of a victory after having dominated the majority of the fight.

This also sparked a discussion about the introduction of open scoring in MMA. Ariel Helwani declared that open scoring was an absolute necessity in the sport, especially for those who fight with title implications on the line.

Although Jon Anik concurred with Helwani, he admitted that open scoring could force a significant amount of pressure on fighters who may be fatigued or injured. However, he declared that this conversation was extremely important.

"I’m starting to come around. I just think it puts a ton of pressure on the athlete, when the crowd knows you’re down in the final round and they destroy you b/c you are fatigued or can’t pull the trigger for whatever reason, despite that you’re trailing. I love this convo."

Ariel Helwani further asserted that fighters who believe that they are winning may lose their composure after they realise that the judges have not been scoring the fight in their favor.

Ariel Helwani believes open scoring could improve judging in MMA

While discussing the same matter, the host of the uber-popular MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani, argued that open scoring could help fans hold judges accountable for their decisions and the way they score fights.

He further asserted that open scoring could eventually lead to better judging in the sport of MMA. Here's what Helwani had to say about the same:

"These judges are never held accountable. There will be a greater desire to improve judging if it happens in real time, imo. Ultimately the goal is better judging but this can be a bridge to that."

