Jon Anik chimes in as fans react to Tom Aspinall giving up Jon Jones aspirations after UFC 300 shocker

UFC commentator Jon Anik recently reacted to Tom Aspinall revealing that he was offered a fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 300 and was keen to face the former heavyweight champion. However, Miocic snubbed the offer in favor of a fight against Jon Jones sometime later this year.

Aspinall has been angling for an undisputed title fight against Jones for a while now. After Jones pulled out of his title fight against Miocic at UFC 295 due to a pectoral injury, the Englishman stepped in on short notice to fight Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

Aspinall defeated the Russian via first-round knockout and called out 'Bones' for a title unification bout. However, the heavyweight champion is sidelined for recovery and is meant to fight Miocic upon his return. The Englishman wasn't happy about that and protested having to wait for his title unification tilt against Jones.

Aspinall fired shots at Jones on social media, and the two have been trading verbal jabs at each other on X over the past few weeks. During this time, the 30-year-old also called out Miocic, but to no avail.

After his recent X posts about Miocic turning down a UFC 300 fight against him, Aspinall appeared to concede defeat and stated that he's giving up the pursuit.

Aspinall's post on X triggered quite a reaction from fight fans, who wanted to see him compete against Miocic or Jones. Anik was among those who made their thoughts known in the comments section. He wrote:

"We want to see you."

One fan wrote:

"Stipe would rather fight fires than catch smoke."

Another fan wrote:

"This is why Stipe isn't the GOAT."

Check out some more reactions below:

Tom Aspinall offers to help Anthony Joshua train for Francis Ngannou boxing match

Tom Aspinall recently offered to help Anthony Joshua train for his upcoming boxing match against Francis Ngannou.

'AJ' is set to face Ngannou in the squared circle on March 8 in Saudi Arabia, with the winner of their bout potentially getting an undisputed heavyweight world title shot. In the past, Aspinall also helped reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury prepare for his match against 'The Predator' in October last year.

In an interview with Matchroom Boxing, Aspinall stated that he'd be happy to help Joshua prepare for a boxing match against an MMA fighter and said:

"If [Joshua] needs help, give me a call, and I’ll be there. Boxers are used to fighting boxers, so they know the patterns of a boxer. The patterns, movement, and thought process of a boxer. In MMA, we’re doing different stuff than a standard boxer would. We’re throwing different shots from different angles, and that’s something an MMA fighter, I’m not saying just me, could definitely help out AJ with." [H/T Mirror.co.uk]