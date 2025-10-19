  • home icon
  Jon Anik lauds Reinier de Ridder's corner despite Dutch striker's loss at UFC Vancouver

Jon Anik lauds Reinier de Ridder's corner despite Dutch striker's loss at UFC Vancouver

By Subham
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:28 GMT
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen - Source: Getty
Reinier de Ridder suffered his first UFC loss at UFC Vancouver. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Lead UFC commentator Jon Anik has praised Reinier de Ridder's corner for stepping up and not allowing de Ridder to continue fighting at UFC Vancouver against short-notice opponent Brendan Allen.

Having secured four back-to-back victories in the UFC, with three of them coming via finishes, 'RDR' had a similar approach as he entered the octagon against Allen earlier tonight at UFC Vancouver.

In Round 1 of the bout, the former two-division ONE Championship titleholder tried to smother 'All In' with submission attempts. In Round 2, however, Allen was able to take the top position and land heavy ground and pound.

In Rounds 3 and 4, Allen had a more confident and aggressive approach, and 'RDR' seemed gassed out after taking a ton of damage. After Round 4, de Ridder was barely able to make it back to his corner and was warned by referee Jason Herzog.

Herzog told 'RDR' that he would stop the fight if de Ridder couldn't make it back to his corner. Seeing the 35-year-old Dutch striker's state, his team asked him if he wanted to continue. When they got a signal from the fighter that he was not fit to fight, they opted to throw in the towel after Round 4.

Lauding Reinier de Ridder's corner for stopping the fight at the right time, Anik posted on X:

"That was a corner stoppage. Nice to see RDR's corner get involved there."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below:

After defeating De Ridder, Allen now has back-to-back wins in 2025. In his post-fight octagon interview, he called out UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC kingpin Dricus du Plessis.

