Jon Anik names "most worthy" contender for BMF title fight after Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Max Holloway will put his BMF title on the line as he takes on Dustin Poirier in the latter's retirement fight at UFC 318. Jon Anik, for one, is already thinking ahead and believes he has the perfect challenger in mind for the symbolic title after the fight.

Holloway claimed the BMF championship when he delivered one of the greatest KOs in MMA history against Justin Gaethje on the historic UFC 300 card. With one second left on the clock, 'Blessed' unleashed an overhand right that shut his opponent's lights out.

Speaking about the BMF title's future during an appearance on Submission Radio, Anik proposed lightweight striker Dan Hooker as a worthy contender, saying:

“Dan Hooker, I think, is the most worthy fighter across every division who has never fought for the BMF title to get an opportunity to do so. A fight between Max Holloway and Dan Hooker, I think, makes a lot of sense for the BMF title were Max Holloway to successfully defend it here against Dustin Poirier.”

The UFC sportscaster believes Holloway is intent on chasing the lightweight strap, making it all the more sense to have another BMF champion:

“As much as I love the BMF title, and I really do, I have come around in totality, full circle on that thing. When it was first introduced, I had a little pause, but I think Max Holloway needs to be in the business of chasing undisputed world championships. I think he is probably going to utter as much with me in the fighter meeting next week."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (12:17):

Dan Hooker wants to fight Max Holloway before retirement

Jon Anik might be on to something. It looks like Dan Hooker is actively chasing a fight against Max Holloway.

Earlier this month, during an interview with James Lynch, 'The Hangman' was quizzed about one fighter he wishes to face before calling it a career, and he brought up the former featherweight champion, saying:

"I think Max will be cool. That's a really cool fight. That's someone I've always wanted to test myself against. So I'll be interested to see how that fight plays out with Dustin and Max."

Check Dan Hooker's comments below (1:24):

The New Zealander sees the upcoming fight between Holloway and Poirier as a close one. However, he believes 'The Diamond' carries more power in his shots and will hold a slight advantage in the fight.

The pair have fought each other twice in the past, with Poirier coming out on top on each occasion.

