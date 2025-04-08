Jon Anik reveals Dana White's personal message to him about historic commentary quote preceding Leon Edwards' head kick

Jon Anik has revealed what Dana White told him about his commentary for Leon Edwards' shocking head kick KO against Kamaru Usman. Anik also detailed his thoughts as the Usman vs. Edwards rematch neared its conclusion.

Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan were on commentating duties for UFC 278 in 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Edwards challenged Usman for the welterweight title in the main event. The champion was nearing a unanimous decision win before 'Rocky' landed a picture-perfect head kick in the final minute of the fight.

Seconds before the knockout, Cormier, Rogan, and UFC analyst Din Thomas were lamenting how dejected Edwards looked and that the Brit appeared to have essentially accepted defeat, given his body language and lack of output. This is when Anik said the following:

''But that is not the cloth from which he is cut.”

Check out the knockout and Jon Anik's commentary below:

Anik's impeccable timing made for one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history. In a recent interview with MMA Today, he revisited the moments before the finish:

''I almost missed the head kick. I caught the very end of the head kick, right? I was in an agitated state at this prevailing narrative about a moral victory, right? 'DC' or somebody said, yeah, that's what Din Thomas was saying that maybe he was fighting for a moral victory... So I looked to my right, I leaned forward, you can see the announcer cam and I say, yeah, but that is not the cloth from which he is cut. And I was about to say, I mean, that is a dejected corner over there... And thank God at the last minute I looked and Kamaru Usman was concussed."

Anik then disclosed White's message to him after the fight:

''Dana White came up to me shortly thereafter, said, 'That's the greatest call of your career.'''

Check out Jon Anik's comments below:

Jon Anik wants Leon Edwards to move up a division

Leon Edwards failed to get back into title contention after suffering a submission defeat to Sean Brady at UFC London last month. 'Rocky' slipped to the No.3 spot with the loss to Brady, and his route to another title shot remains uncertain.

In an interview with Submission Radio after UFC London, Jon Anik stated that a move to middleweight could provide a fresh start for the former champion:

''I think it stands to reason that Leon Edwards pushes the reset button on this whole f**king thing and moves up to middleweight and tries to sort of find a big name or a big fight there and see if maybe he could have a couple good fights at 185 pounds but in terms of championship belt chasing my man, I’m just not sure.”

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (5:14):

