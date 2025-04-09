Jon Anik shares honest prediction for Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight GOAT status ahead of Diego Lopes title fight at UFC 314

UFC commentator Jon Anik recently weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski's legacy if he beats Diego Lopes this weekend. The 46-year-old believes Volkanovski should be considered the "most decorated featherweight champion of all time" should he emerge victorious at UFC 314.

Volkanovski and Lopes will lock horns at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, this Saturday. They are fighting for the vacant featherweight strap after Ilia Topuria opted to vacate the championship in pursuit of lightweight gold. Notably, Volkanovski is coming off back-to-back losses, while Lopes has won five in a row.

Anik compares Volkanovski to former featherweight champion José Aldo, also widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all time. The Brazilian icon was the best 145-pounder in the world from 2009 to 2014, reigning as champion across the WEC and UFC. He then re-claimed the undisputed title in 2016.

Comparing Volkanovski's legacy to that of Aldo, Anik said in an interview with Mike Bohn:

"Beating a prime Diego Lopes right now, to regain the throne, on the backend of everything Volkanovski has done. For me, would make him, cemented as the most decorated featherweight champion of all time. It's hard when you compare anybody to José Aldo."

He continued:

"We'll see what happens, man. If he can get by Diego Lopes, I think for me, I would have a hard time arguing José Aldo. It's gonna be interesting to see what version of Volkanovski turns up here."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (31:15):

Alexander Volkanovski discusses his GOAT status

Former champion Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on potentially being considered the featherweight GOAT with a victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

'The Great' dismissed such claims, revealing his disinterest in discussing and comparing legacies. Appearing on ESPN's 'First Take' ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view in Miami, Florida, Volkanovski said:

"Look, that's not one for me to decide. I don't really like talking about myself like that. What I do plan on doing is getting that belt back and defending it. I'm adding to my legacy and it's gonna be pretty hard to beat my résumé. Especially with the title defenses, people I've beat, two-time champion, things like that."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

