"These guys sit with incomplete legacies" - Jon Anik on whether Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 will settle the featherweight GOAT argument

Jon Anik recently shared his take on whether Alexander Volkanovski will be called the featherweight GOAT with a third win against Max Holloway.

Volkanovski and Holloway will likely fight each other next. According to Anik, 'Blessed' is still the greatest featherweight of all time, although fans of Jose Aldo might disagree.

However, the leading UFC commentator believes that with a third win against the Hawaiian, Volaknovski can lay claim to be the best-ever in the division. Here's what he said during a recent interview with 'The Schmo':

"I mean it's hard, right. As these guys sit with incomplete legacies to make any historical proclamations. Max Holloway to me, I know there are a lot of Jose Aldo, 'King of Rio' backers out there, but for me right now on paper, Max Holloway is the greatest featherweight in history. But Volkanovski has two head-to-head-wins against those guys."

Furthermore, Anik claimed that Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the greatest strawweight ever. However, Rose Namajunas has two wins over the Polish fighter. The 43-year-old added:

"I can sit here and tell you Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the greatest strawweight of all time. Rose Namajunas has two head-to-head wins against her. So, certainly that's a huge legacy fight for Volkanovski and Holloway. I just think this version of Volkanovski – Max Holloway has gotten a lot better too – but this version of Volkanovski is so much better than the first time they competed. So, Volkanovski would probably be the favorite but Max obviously has had two outstanding performances back-to-back. So, it's a huge fight, I'm excited to see it."

Watch Jon Anik talk to 'The Schmo':

Jon Anik will lead the UFC 274 commentary booth

Jon Anik will once again be an integral part of the commentary team for the UFC 274 pay-per-view this weekend. Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier will be the other two familiar faces in the booth.

UFC 274 will be headlined by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. In the latest turn of events, 'Do Bronx' has been stripped of the lightweight title for missing weight ahead of the card. He is not eligible for the belt regardless of the result of the main-event fight. However, 'The Highlight' will be crowned champion if he beats the Brazilian on Saturday night.

A strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza will occupy the co-main event slot. This will be a rematch of their first fight in 2014 which Esparza won. Top-10 lightweights Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson will also engage in a much-anticipated clash.

