"Jon can learn a thing or two from Volk," "W Volk" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski questions Jon Jones’s champion status

Alexander Volkanovski has questioned Jon Jones' professionalism and slammed him for holding up the heavyweight division by refusing to fight Tom Aspinall.

Ad

Volkanovski won back the featherweight belt by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314, after enduring a two-fight knockout skid. He has always been a company man, consistently stepping up on short notice for the promotion whenever needed. It’s therefore unsurprising that the ongoing controversy surrounding Jones has not been well received by the 'The Great.'

Volkanovski has urged 'Bones' to take responsibility and accept the long overdue title unification fight against Aspinall.

Ad

Trending

"If you're the champ, you defend your belt — it's a responsibility. You need to be reasonably active. If you've got an interim champ, that's a no-brainer. Don't hold up the division. I know your résumé is incredible, you're considered the GOAT. So if you don't want to fight, just retire."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform. One fan commented:

"Jon can learn a thing or two from Volk."

Fan's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

"W Volk."

Ad

Fan reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Others commented:

Ad

"Jon Jones is gonna come comment about [how] he is living his best life in Thailand's pools which has nothing to do with what Volk said."

"We are going to be coming up on one year since the Stipe [Miocic] fight happened; for a champ to fight once a year is wild AF."

"Volk is closer to goat status than a steroid-using duck."

Ad

"Volk is a great role model."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Alexander Volkanovski sheds light on UFC future

Alexander Volkanovski recently appeared in an interview with UFC Australia & New Zealand, where he discussed his future and potential opponent. Volkanovski shared that there are currently a lot of moving parts behind the scenes and acknowledged the talks about a potential showdown against Yair Rodriguez in September.

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.