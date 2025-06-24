Jon Jones advised to get mentored by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal for a successful post UFC career: "Make crazy amount of money"

A former UFC champion recently shared his thoughts on Jon Jones' retirement and advised him to seek mentorship from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. He noted that Jones could benefit significantly by doing so as he would ensure a successful post-UFC career.

Jones' retirement was made official by UFC CEO Dana White during his post-event press conference last Saturday. White revealed that he was informed by 'Bones' that he intended to hang up the gloves and relinquished his heavyweight championship. In doing so, Tom Aspinall was promoted to heavyweight champion.

In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo, who spent time helping Jones prepare for his return against Ciryl Gane, urged him to reach out to O'Neal and highlighted his success after retiring from the NBA.

Since his retirement, 'Shaq' has ventured into a variety of businesses including podcasting and media with TNT's 'Inside The NBA'.

Cejudo mentioned that O'Neal could help Jones properly leverage his career and market himself. He said:

"Look at how [O'Neal] is able to use his size, his persona to not just get money from people, but become an ambassador for these companies, where he's able to make crazy amount of money while an owner of this... I told this to Jon, 'I'm like, Jon, you should get mentored by Shaquille O'Neal because this guys is doing it right, man'... [O'Neal] has made way more money, five times the amount of money [that] he made in basketball, now in business."

Check out the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Jon Jones [6:36]:

Henry Cejudo congratulates Jon Jones on his retirement

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo also congratulated Jon Jones on his retirement and his legendary career.

In the aforementioned episode, Cejudo mentioned that Jones accomplished everything in the sport and should now enjoy himself and pursue other interests post retirement:

"I'm happy for [Jones]. Congratulations to him. I think now it's time for him to just sit back and be satisfied through business." [7:56]

Check out Jon Jones' post confirming his retirement below:

