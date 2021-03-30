'Jon Jones is not afraid of Francis Ngannou' - Daniel Cormier defends bitter rival in midst of UFC pay row

Jon Jones' arch-rival Daniel Cormier has said that the idea of the former being afraid of new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is absurd. Despite all the bad blood between Jones and DC, the former UFC double champion defended 'Bones' in the latest controversy that has been sparked between him and the UFC.

During the latest episode of DC & Helwani, Cormier praised Jon Jones as one of the most talented fighters he has seen inside the octagon. The former UFC light heavyweight champion also added that if there's anyone capable of solving the Ngannou puzzle, it's Jones.

Here is DC's statement regarding the latest Jon Jones saga:

DC shoots down the "absurd" idea of Jon Jones being afraid of Francis Ngannou.



After vacating the UFC light heavyweight title last year, Jon Jones made his intentions clear, stating that he is moving up to the heavyweight division. Since the announcement, 'Bones' has put on a lot of muscle mass and weight in order to prepare for his heavyweight debut.

Jon Jones is currently being denied a shot at the UFC heavyweight title

In the aftermath of UFC 260, UFC president Dana White seemed to have claimed that Jon Jones might be afraid of the newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In the post-event press conference, White said that if he was in place of Jones then he would consider moving down to 185 after witnessing the latest display of power from 'The Predator'.

It’s OK, Derek can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread https://t.co/P3s2tORYjQ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

White's comments sparked huge controversy as Jon Jones took to Twitter to rant against the UFC. The former UFC light heavyweight champion even went as far as claiming that he should be released from the UFC roster and his time with the promotion was depressing, and also demanded abiggerg paycheck than the one he is receiving at the moment.

White even claimed that his promotion might consider booking Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight title fight in the near future. In response to those comments, Jones added that 'The Black Beast' should be allowed to have the title shot ahead of himself.