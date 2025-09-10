Jon Jones aims to show Dana White how "serious" he is about potential UFC White House feature: "He's the boss"

  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 10, 2025 07:52 GMT
Jon Jones (left) vows to change Dan White
Jon Jones (left) vows to change Dan White's (right) mind about him possibly headlining UFC White House card.

Jon Jones recently shared his thoughts on potentially featuring on the UFC White House card next year and vowed to convince Dana White about how "serious" he is about making a return to active competition.

The UFC White House event is set to go down next June as part of the historic America250 celebrations. Conor McGregor and Jones soon made it clear that they wanted to feature on that card. However, White doesn't believe 'Bones' is reliable enough to book for such a monumental event and claimed he trusted McGregor more.

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Jones addressed a potential feature on the UFC White House card. Making it clear that he planned on trying to change White's mind, he said:

"I'm definitely training constantly for the opportunity. My goal is to just show Dana [White] how serious I am about being on the event, and I hope he chooses me. But ultimately it's in his hands. He's the boss."

He continued:

"It's a great sign that I'm not only here [at the 2025 VMAs], but a part of the production and a part of the show." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
When Dana White addressed the chances of Jon Jones potentially fighting at UFC White House

Last month, Dana White made it clear that fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing Jon Jones return to action on the South Lawn of the White House next June.

While many expected him to face Tom Aspinall in a title unification fight next, 'Bones' notably vacated the UFC heavyweight title and called it a career earlier this year. However, he later announced that he intended to return to action on the White House card and seemingly re-entered the UFC testing pool.

At the UFC 319 post-fight presser, White fielded a question regarding Jones' status as far as the White House event headliner is concerned and said:

''I would not bet on [Jones]. If I had to make odds, it's a billion to one, that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.''
