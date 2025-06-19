Jon Jones and Alex Pereira make the cut as UFC Hall of Famers reveal their dream four-man UFC death match

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira comprised half of the picks that a former two-division UFC title challenger recently gave for his dream four-man UFC showdown. While multi-person MMA contests are generally fun fighting fodder usually seen on Russian regional circuits, two prolific MMA analysts recently shared their thoughts about hypothetical multi-man UFC clash.

Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou also received praise during a conversation that occurred on an episode of Good Guy/ Bad Guy, which is an ESPN MMA show hosted by Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen.

When Cormier asked his co-host what his dream fatal four-way fight in the UFC would be, Sonnen said:

"If my time in this sport ends and I do not see [Alex] Pereira fight Jon Jones, I'm going to be very disappointed. Now I got to get [Tom] Aspinall in that mix who tried. Aspinall squared off for the media against Pereira and offered to do that at UFC 300."

"So I got to get Aspinall in there with Jones and Pereira. Just for fun, even though he has absolutely no chance. I would do it to serve my evil side, I'd put Francis [Ngannou] in there. All three of them would go through Francis Ngannou," he added.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will be put in the rearview if not finalized within the next two weeks per White

Jon Jones taking on Tom Aspinall has been a cumbersome part of the discourse within the MMA community as of late, with many deeply frustrated at the lack of any meaningful movement toward booking that fight.

According to Dana White though, the promotion is looking to move on from trying to book this Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall title unification bout if it is not solidified within the next few days.

During an interview with Jim Rome, the organization's figurehead was discussing the current situation, where he said:

"I don't know, we'll see how this thing plays out over the next couple weeks. If we can't get this fight done, we'll move on quickly. I said a couple of weeks. We'll have answers in the next couple weeks."

