Jon Jones becomes Doctor Bones in new collaboration, fans react: "Doing everything but fighting Tom"

Jon Jones donning the 'Doctor Bones' persona in a new promotional video has sparked reaction from MMA fans across the world. While some admired his character, others chastised him for avoiding a potential fight with interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Last year, Jones starred in a promotional video for Ketone-IQ, a drinkable ketone supplement, portraying a chiropractor known as 'Doctor Bones'. The reigning heavyweight champion reprised the character and shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, in which he back-kicks an individual before landing a flying knee. He captioned the post by writing:

''Keep a lookout for some absolutely insane content from @ketone Doctor Bones is back but this time with a whole new set of skills #behindthescenes''

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Doing everything but fighting Tom''

Another one stated:

''You fighting or retiring goat ? Come on now sh*t starting to get way past riduclous''

Other fans wrote:

''What the heck did I just watch , was not expecting to see Jon Jones is medical scubs dressed as a doctor doing a spinning back kick to a man''

''He said he needs 6 months to prep for a fight, makes sense now LMAO, don’t mind the side quests but at least vacate the belt, absolute joke''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

As for the MMA scene, Jones repeatedly dismissed Aspinall's callout for a title unification bout and went on to defend his throne against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. 'Bones' landed an impressive spinning back-kick and secured a third-round knockout victory.

While UFC Dana White is confident about the potential Jones vs. Aspinall fight this year, the two-division champion has reportedly asked for six months to prepare for the Brit.

Tom Aspinall's father is unhappy by delay of the potential fight with Jon Jones

Jon Jones has repeatedly ignored Tom Aspinall's calls for the undisputed title matchup. But, according to recent reports, their potential fight will take place sometime this year.

In a recent YouTube video, Aspinall's father Andy Aspinall expressed his frustration with the delay in the official announcement, saying:

''It’s just a massive pain in the a*s really...it would be really nice because he’s a fighter if he could have a fight...It’s not just about money, it’s about ‘do you want your fighters to have fights when they’re fit to fight? He’s not having fights and it’s frustrating but what do you do?”

Check out Andy Aspinall's comments below (25:08):

