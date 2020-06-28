Jon Jones begins serving his four days in the community custody program

Jon Jones had pleaded guilty to driving under the influence back in March.

He has started serving his compulsory four-day community service starting today.

Jon Jones has begun serving his required four days in the community custody program after he had pleaded guilty to driving under the influence back in March.

Jon Jones has begun serving his compulsory four days in the community custody program and has checked himself into the MDC, according to KRQE News 13 Albuquerque. This program allows Jon Jones an option to perform his services outside of the MDC while being monitored through an ankle bracelet.

The light heavyweight G.O.A.T in the eyes of most UFC fans, Jon Jones had pleaded guilty for driving under the influence back in March at the start of the pandemic. While he was not punished heavily for his mistakes, he was ordered by the judge to complete community service.

“A local UFC light heavyweight champion is on an ankle monitor now. In March Jon Jones was arrested a second time for driving under the influence. Jones plead guilty and as part of his plea agreement today he began spending four days in MDC’s community custody program. That allows Jones to serve outside of MDC while wearing an ankle monitor.”

Jon Jones has found himself in controversy during recent times as he alongside top stars like Jorge Masvidal and, Henry Cejudo have called UFC out in regards to fighter pay. "Bones", who had teased fans about moving up a division to go after a second belt, has found himself at odds with his boss Dana White in regards to his pay.

Francis Ngannou, the Cameroonian knockout artist, was being talked about as Jon Jones' potential opponent but talks came to a halt as Dana White claimed Jones was demanding "Deontay Wilder money". Jones would then straight up accuse Dana White of lying about those comments and tarnishing his hard-fought legacy amongst fight fans.

This back and forth played out very publicly on Twitter and Jon Jones has since then outlined his intentions of not returning to the UFC until he gets paid what he feels he is worth.

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

"Bones" has also relinquished his UFC light heavyweight title via Twitter and has suggested that UFC should match up Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title. Jones had last been seen inside the octagon back at UFC 247 in Houston against Reyes in a razor-close fight which he ended up winning via a unanimous decision.