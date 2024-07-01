"Jon Jones better retire now", "No time to lose" - Fans react as Alex Pereira resumes training less than 48 hours after his UFC 303 victory

Alex Pereira was able to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time as he defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 303. 'Poatan' did not waste time returning to training as he was back in the gym less than two days after the victory.

Happy Punch shared footage of the light heavyweight champion training to Instagram, captioning the post:

"Alex Pereira already back training after defending his UFC title less than 48 hours ago 😤 (SWIPE) (via @alexpoatanpereira)"

Check out the Instagram post from Happy Punch below:

Fans reacted to the footage by offering Pereira plenty of praise. @iamillv suggested that Jon Jones should retire amidst speculation that the two could clash:

"Jon Jones better retire now"

@the_realgentleman_ claimed that 'Poatan's lack of wrestling experience gives him no time to lose:

"He has no time to lose because he is new to the game he needs everyday especially wrestling to catch-up to the others fighter at the top"

@itzsean18 labeled the light heavyweight champion as the most likable fighter on the UFC roster:

"Most likeable fighter in the UFC. He's active, humble, aura, entertaining fights, KOs, no trash talk. (Incoming haters saying I'm "glazing")"

@alexglaser317 predicted that he could become a three-division champion:

"So dedicated and so good. Could finish as the goat and the first 3x champion"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Alex Pereira opens up as a betting underdog in potential clash with Jon Jones, two others

Alex Pereira put forth a dominant showing at UFC 303 as he defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO. Despite this, he has opened as a betting underdog in potential fights with Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Magomed Ankalaev. Championship Rounds shared the odds on X, stating:

"Alex Pereira opens up as the underdog for all three of these future potential matchups: Pereira (+210) vs Ankalaev (-250) Jones (-800) vs Pereira (+500) Aspinall (-400) vs Pereira (+300) (via. BetOnline, H/T @aaronbronsteter ) #UFC303 #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

While Pereira has expressed an openness to fighting at heavyweight, a clash with Ankalaev remains the likeliest option for his next bout. Although all three potential opponents would have a significant advantage in the grappling and wrestling departments, 'Poatan's' incredible knockout power makes it nearly impossible to count him out of any bout.

