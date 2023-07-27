Jon Jones 'can't hold a candle' to Tom Aspinall, says UFC veteran in shocking heavyweight prediction

Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time. While the long-time light heayvweight champion made the move to heavyweight in his last bout, easily capturing the title at UFC 285, Michael Bisping does not believe that he stands a chance against Tom Aspinall.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the UFC Hall of Famer stated:

"Tom Aspinall was utterly fantastic. That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen from a heavyweight. Marcin Tybura, the guy that he beat, is no walk in the park. He’s won seven of his last eight against world class opposition, and Tom just blew threw him like he was nothing and I do 100 percent believe that he will be the champion."

The former middleweight champion continued:

"Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion. He’s an incredible fighter. He’s incredible. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (starting at the 0:29 mark):

While Aspinall's first-round knockout against Marcin Tybura was nothing short of impressive, it is impossible to compare the No.11-ranked heavyweight to 'Bones'. Furthermore, it is unclear if the heavyweight champion plans to continue fighting after his UFC 295 bout against Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones weighs in on talks that he will lose to Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has never been defeated inside the octagon as his only loss came via disqualification in a bout that many believe should have been stopped much earlier. 'Bones' recently weighed in on the talks that Tom Aspinall could be the first fighter to defeat him in a series of since-deleted tweets.

The heavyweight champion stated, in part:

"Everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them. And then it’s like well. Who was that guy anyway? Just a few months ago [Ciryl] Gane was the absolute future of MMA. Best foot work, fastest heavy weight we have ever seen. The most athletic. Now everyone’s like who the h**l is that guy?"

Check out Jon Jones' deleted tweets below:

While Aspinall looked great in his return from a year-long layoff, he is likely still one win away from a title opportunity. Furthermore, if Jones does continue to fight past UFC 295, Sergei Pavlovich could be next in line to fight for the heavyweight title.