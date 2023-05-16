Jon Jones channels inner GOAT, says Francis Ngannou is like a footballer claiming to be 'better than' Tom Brady

Jon Jones, known for his sharp wit, has once again thrown shade at fellow heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou. Following Ngannou's signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and his claim that it was one of the most lucrative deals for a heavyweight in MMA history, 'Bones' couldn't resist making a comparison.

Responding to Ngannou's claims, 'Bones' took to Twitter with a witty analogy, drawing a parallel to American football. He tweeted:

"My man wins one Super Bowl, transferred to a top arena football league, and then claims to be better than Brady. That’s what I’m hearing right now."

As fans eagerly follow the back-and-forth exchanges between these formidable fighters, the possibility of a future clash continues to tantalize MMA enthusiasts. For now, they can enjoy the verbal sparring and speculate about the potential showdown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, eagerly awaiting the day when their skills will be put to the test.

Francis Ngannou signs with PFL; to participate in the promotion's 'Super Fight' division, alongside Jake Paul

Francis Ngannou has taken the combat sports world by storm with his surprising move to the Professional Fighters League (PFL). After leaving the UFC due to contract disputes, Ngannou's future was the subject of intense speculation, with many expecting a potential return to the UFC for a highly anticipated showdown with Jon Jones.

However, 'The Predator' has shattered those expectations for now as he signed a groundbreaking multi-fight contract with the PFL, making it the most lucrative deal in the history of MMA. This unexpected move has sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

One of the key highlights of Ngannou's PFL contract is his participation in the 'Super Fight' division, a category that also features Jake Paul. This division promises high-profile matchups that have the potential to generate significant revenue through pay-per-view sales, offering Ngannou the opportunity to maximize his earnings.

What sets Ngannou's agreement with the PFL apart is its characterization as a "strategic partnership." Beyond the typical athlete-promotion relationship, the contract grants Ngannou equity and leadership positions within the organization. The Cameroonian has also been named the Chairman of PFL Africa.

This unique arrangement allows 'The Predator' to not only compete but also pursue his passion for boxing outside of the PFL, providing him with a platform to showcase his skills and expand his combat sports repertoire.

