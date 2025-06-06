Jon Jones claims he saw Tom Aspinall get "tapped out twice" with cryptic "time will show" message, fans react: "Defend or shut up"

In a fresh online dig, Jon Jones claimed he’s seen Tom Aspinall get submitted twice by two different people, dropping a mysterious “time will show” line that set fans off. The comment comes at a time when Aspinall continues to wait for a shot at the undisputed title.
Aspinall has stayed ready for a crack at the undisputed gold since blasting through Curtis Blaydes last July. He’s knocked out every opponent he’s beaten, taken the interim belt, and called for Jones at every step. But while the Brit has stayed active, Jones has been mostly absent, fighting just once since winning the belt in 2023.
Jones took to X to launch a fresh attack on Aspinall, writing:
"Unfortunately, my boy is not as special as his fan base thinks he is right now. I’ve seen Tom get tapped out twice now by two different people. Time will show. Here today, gone tomorrow."
Check out Jon Jones' X post below:
Several fans took to X to react to Jones' comments, writing:
"Who in the [heavyweight] division right now can you confidently say beats Aspinall?"
"I’ve been telling everyone that if you take this guy to the ground, it’s a bad night for him. The only place he beats you is with a random lucky punch. He has the power. He has nothing else over you."
"Idk [I don't know], the current champion is scared of the guy, so he must be worth the chatter."
"Defend or shut up."
"He knocks you out in the first round, and you know it deep in your core...You’d hide from him under the mat like he was USADA."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Jon Anik predicts Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight date at UFC 316 press conference
Dana White was absent from the UFC 316 press conference, leaving longtime commentator Jon Anik to steer the show in Newark. While Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley exchanged verbal shots ahead of their rematch, the crowd’s loudest moment came when chants to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title filled the arena.
Anik, addressing the noise, speculated that a clash between Jones and interim champ Tom Aspinall could land in December in Las Vegas. He said:
“I think a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is bigger if they are both champions. I think… I’m hopeful they are gonna fight in December in Las Vegas. I have no inside information, but I don’t know if Jon Jones gives a rip if they strip him.”
Check out Jon Anik's comments below: