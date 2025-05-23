Jon Jones comes clean on Nate Diaz's brawl on 'ALF Reality' that led to UFC vet's exit from Russian show: "He was playing with Nate"

Jon Jones recently discussed the events surrounding former UFC star Nate Diaz's brawl on the set of the ALF Reality show in Thailand. This Russian MMA show is similar to UFC's The Ultimate Fighter.

'Bones' and Diaz were scheduled to be opposing headliner coaches for the series. However, before filming concluded, 'The Stockton Slugger' became involved in a brawl with one of the younger fighters on set.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion explained what actually happened that led to the brawl, saying:

"We had one of our young fighters, a guy named Zalik. He was playing with Nate [Diaz]. He wanted to play fight with Nate, and Nate kind of came in a little bit on edge. I think he had some previous beef with some Russian fighters. So, he was little bit on edge when he got here. Play fighting with Nate was not the best idea. It became serious right away.

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Following the brawl, Diaz has left the show, while Jones continues with his contract and commitment. The production team of the Russian MMA show has not yet announced a replacement for the former UFC star.

Jon Jones talks about the type of fighters present for the show

Jon Jones was one of the headlining coaches for The Ultimate Fighter against Chael Sonnen back in 2012. Unlike the smooth conclusion of his previous reality show, Jones had a different experience while filming his latest project, the ALF Reality show.

During the aforementioned interview, 'Bones' reflected on the mentality of fighters on the Russian MMA show. Claiming that the majority of the fighters have the mentality of street fighters, the UFC heavyweight champion said:

"I have been around the Bushido spirit for a long time, that martial arts spirit where everybody have a certain degree of, kind of like certain rules you don't cross, like a martial arts spirit and everything. I don't think there's a lot of that here. Some guys are like warriors, and some guys are really just kind of street fighters. There's insults, there's weapons. This show is... there's nothing like it." [0:23]

