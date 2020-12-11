Jon Jones explains why his takedown game will look better in the UFC Heavyweight division

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has asserted that his takedown game will look better in the UFC heavyweight division.

Jon Jones suggested that his overall wrestling skills, and takedowns, in particular, will vastly improve with the extra weight he’s gaining for his Heavyweight debut.

Jon Jones has his sights set on the UFC Heavyweight title

Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Bones held the UFC Light Heavyweight title and dominated the division for almost a decade.

Jones last competed in February of this year, successfully defending his UFC Light Heavyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes. His win over Reyes was disputed by many in the MMA community, as they believed that The Devastator had done more than enough to claim the title.

Regardless, while many expected Jon Jones to compete in a rematch against Dominick Reyes, he had other plans.

In August of this year, Jones vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Title and is now all set to make his debut in the Heavyweight division. His first fight in the new weight class is likely to come to fruition in 2021.

Jon Jones believes his wrestling skills will shine at Heavyweight

In an interview with ESPN, MMA legend and UFC megastar Jon Jones opened up on a myriad of topics. He notably spoke about how gaining weight will help him display his overall skillset in a better manner.

Jones, who’s already at about 240 pounds and is expected to bulk up, even more, highlighted how his wrestling skills will shine at heavyweight.

Jones explained that when he fought at 205 pounds, he had a hard time getting low. The former Light Heavyweight Champion also added that he felt as though his knees were killing him. Jones stated –

"Now that I've been working on my legs so much and they've gotten thicker…I think that's going to translate into me shooting high-crotches and shooting double-legs. I think it'll make those muscles a lot faster. I predict that my shooting ability and my wrestling is going to just be faster.”

“There's just more power, and my a** has gotten a lot bigger. I think my double-legs are going to be one of the biggest differences in my game that people are going to notice."

