Jon Jones expresses gratitude to "bro" who gives him a gift after every victory: "I'll carry it with me proudly"

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones apparently receives gifts from one of his friends after every victory. Following his latest win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, the friend gave an intriguing gift to 'Bones,' who was more than excited.

The friend in question is none other than Brandon Gibson, Jones' MMA coach. He gifted a pocket knife to his pupil, with the help of Hans Molenkamp, who works for Monster Energy, a UFC sponsor.

'Bones' recently shared an image of himself with Gibson and penned a heartfelt note in a social media post.

"My bro [Brandon Gibson] gives me a gift after every victory, something to capture the moment in time, a piece of history. I want to give you a big thank you to Brandon and [Hans Molenkamp] for their collaboration on this incredible blade. I'll carry it with me proudly. Grateful to call you guys friends," Jones wrote.

Check out Jon Jones' social media post below:

Screenshot of the Instagram story [Image Source: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Jones' latest fight was in November, following which he expressed interest in fighting then-light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The statement created criticism, as the heavyweight division has an interim champion in Tom Aspinall. Nonetheless, UFC CEO Dana White is confident that Jones will fight Aspinall.

Brandon Gibson once claimed Jon Jones would not fight after UFC 309

More than a coach, Brandon Gibson is one of Jon Jones' closest friends. Ahead of the UFC 309 heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic, Gibson speculated that 'Bones' wouldn't likely fight after the PPV event in Madison Square Garden.

The veteran MMA coach shared his thoughts during his interview with Alex Goldman and Josh Beter for From The Stands when quipped about it.

"I do. You know, this is a dangerous game. It's a dangerous game, and it's not one that treats an olding, aging fighter kindly. I always encourage all my fighters to be out before, right? To be able to pick their exit. And Jon, more than any other fighter, I believe has earned and deserves to be able to pick and choose when he leaves," Gibson said.

The MMA coach added that Jones has looked better than ever and asserted that 'Bones' has many more fights left in the tank. However, he alluded that UFC 309 will be the last time he will be coaching his star pupil.

"So I'm approaching this camp as our very last. I'm approaching every workout I have as this may be one of my last workouts with Jon. So I'm giving it my all, I'm giving it my very best, and I'm enjoying every moment of this camp," Gibson added.

Check out Jon Jones' coach Brandon Gibson's comments below (13:59):

