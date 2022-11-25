Jon Jones could face the biggest challenge of his career in Curtis Blaydes, says his former rival Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones vs. Curtis Blaydes could be a very interesting matchup. According to Sonnen, Blaydes could be the biggest threat of Jones' career stylistically.

Sonnen noted that 'Bones' usually takes a toll on his opponents after taking them down. However, 'The American Gangster' wonders whether Jones will be taking Blaydes down at all, considering they both have the same wrestling credentials: a NCAA championship. The 45-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"We're going to look at Jon, we're gonna look at his wrestling right. Jon takes a guy down one time. When that guy gets up, whether that round ended or he scrambled to his feet, that person is now different. Can Jon take Curtis Blaydes down?"

The former UFC fighter added:

"Well the biggest thing that Jon has ever won is a junior college wresting championship. You may not know this, so did Curtis... You start to realize that when I tell you, Curtis Blaydes stylistically is the biggest problem Jon's ever had, you start to see I'm right."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (6:45):

Sonnen also believes that Jones' age of 35 and three years of inaction could play to the advantage of 'Razor', who is four years younger.

Curtis Blaydes claims Jon Jones is the "ultimate consolation", belt remains the "ultimate goal"

After teasing a return for over a year, Jon Jones is now seemingly eager and ready to go, but the UFC can't book him a fight. MMA Junkie's Nolan King recently reported that the UFC is targeting Jones' return against Francis Ngannou in March 2023. King further reported that the UFC is also considering Curtis Blaydes as an option if Ngannou can't fight in March.

Nolan King @mma_kings



That scoop, more: Jon Jones nears a comeback for real, as the UFC plans his return for #UFC285 one way or another, I’m told. With Stipe Miocic out of the picture, Francis Ngannou is the hope. If he’s not healthy, it could be Curtis Blaydes, per sources.That scoop, more: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/lists/ufc-news… Jon Jones nears a comeback for real, as the UFC plans his return for #UFC285 one way or another, I’m told. With Stipe Miocic out of the picture, Francis Ngannou is the hope. If he’s not healthy, it could be Curtis Blaydes, per sources.That scoop, more:mmajunkie.usatoday.com/lists/ufc-news…

Blaydes recently expressed his willingness to fight Jon Jones and revealed that his ultimate goal is to fight for the title. 'Razor' said in an interview with Fanatics View:

"Title shot. That's the ultimate goal. Jon is just the ultimate consolotion but what you workout for every day is the real belt, not the interim belt. The real belt."

Watch Curtis Blaydes' full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes