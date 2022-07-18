"Jon Jones on the feet and a Royce Gracie on the ground" - Fans double down on their support for Charles Oliveira after impeccable training videos surface

Charles Oliveira's exciting fighting style and his never-say-die attitude inside the cage have turned him into a fan-favorite fighter in the UFC. 'Do Bronx' has begun preparing for his upcoming lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev, which will take place at UFC 280 on October 22.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC280 A new lightweight champion will be crowned on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi A new lightweight champion will be crowned on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi 👑 #UFC280 https://t.co/Kvsa5TFAtK

In a video clip released on TheMacLife's YouTube channel, the Brazilian can be seen sparring at the Chute Boxe Academy in Curitiba. Oliveira can be seen indulging in a telephone booth striking exchange with his sparring partner before methodically taking him down with a perfectly timed double-leg.

The video also features several other clips from Oliveira's high-intensity sparring sessions where he can be seen striking as well as grappling.

Check out the clip below:

Fans seemed extremely hyped about Oliveira's training video and heaped praise on the former lightweight champ for his well-rounded skillset. One fan even compared Oliveira's striking to Jon Jones' and his grappling with the legendary Royce Gracie.

Some fans also claimed that the violent and brutal sparring sessions helped Oliveira emerge victorious in fights despite facing sheer adversity.

Check out some of the comments in reaction to Oliveira's training video below:

Islam Makhachev favorite to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Odds makers regard Islam Makahchev as the favorite to beat 'do Bronx' in their upcoming lightweight title clash set to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 22. Despite Oliveira currently being on an 11-fight win streak and having eaten a host of top-contenders in the lightweight division, oddsmakers feel that the Dagestani fighter will put him away at UFC 280.

Makhachev is a steady -255 favorite whereas Oliveira is a +215 underdog. By betting $100 on Oliveira, one could win $215 whereas they must bet $255 on Makhachev to win $100.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)

Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)



(odds via #UFC280 Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC280 https://t.co/ryqXrYo5ut

Makahchev's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that he'd put Oliveira away easily and become the new lightweight champion. During an interaction with The Schmo, Abdelaziz said:

"I can assure you, October 22nd, Islam is going to play with him and I mean play with him."

