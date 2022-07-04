Jon Jones feuding with Tai Tuivasa ahead of heavyweight debut, blocks 'Bam Bam' after DM exchange

If you have been in the UFC long enough, chances are you have had a run-in with Jon Jones at some point. His latest feud seems to be with one of the UFC's most exciting heavyweights, Tai Tuivasa.

Tuivasa posted screenshots of his interaction with Jones on Instagram. The two fighters seem to have engaged in a confrontational conversation through direct messages. In the exchange, 'Bam Bam' replied to an unseen message from Jones, calling him delirious:

"You sound off ya head. [peering emoji] I'd out party ya too I reckon. Just sayin [tipping hand emoji] but yeah Mary had a lil lamb too and I smoked her [smoke and laughing emojis] whatever whatever bra when you come back I'll still be around you want a warm up lamb roast I'll be waiting [hug emoji]"

Jon 'Bones' Jones's reply was a calm one, with him wishing his younger UFC counterpart the best for his beer business. While Tuivasa promised to send over a delivery of the alcoholic beverage, the former two-time light heavyweight champion suggested he was in no need of any.

Both fighters then instructed the other to "stop writing." The No.3-ranked heavyweight contender revealed that Jones had blocked him soon after the conversation.

Tuivasa posted his chat screenshots on Instagram, along with a screenshot of Jon Jones' profile which appeared blank to him. His caption jokingly implored 'Bones' to unblock him.

Check out Tai Tuivasa's post below:

Jon Jones is ready to step up to heavyweight

Although Jon Jones is unranked among the light heavyweights in the UFC's official rankings, he remains a fixture in their pound-for-pound rankings in the No.9 position. Jones has not fought since his win against Dominick Reyes in 2020.

That same year, the controversial fighter vacated the light heavyweight championship amidst a pay dispute with the UFC. He also simultaneously hinted at moving up a division in the promotion and making his heavyweight debut upon his return.

The former champ has been training ever since and is plotting his return to the octagon. His social media accounts have provided constant updates of his bulking-up phase.

Recent reports have suggested that Jones will debut in the weight class against former champion Stipe Miocic. With reigning titleholder Francis Ngannou currently recovering from surgery, perhaps 'Bones' and Miocic will meet for an interim strap before the end of the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far