"Jon Jones couldn't fight Tyson Fury the way Ngannou did" - Daniel Cormier names the only person who could beat Francis Ngannou in a 'free fight'

Former UFC multi-division champion Daniel Cormier believes not many can defeat Francis Ngannou in a fight.

In a recent episode of DC & RC, Cormier spoke about Ngannnou's performance against Tyson Fury and hailed him as 'the baddest man on the planet'.

'DC' then added that the only fighter he would give a chance in a fight against 'The Predator' is current UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones:

"What can't be questioned anymore is Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet. I don't feel like anybody can beat him... Maybe the only one that could fight him or compete with him in a free fight is Jon Jones. And that's why we wanted to see that fight so badly. But what I also do know is that Jon Jones couldn't fight Tyson Fury the way that Francis Ngannou just did in a boxing fight. So, when you ask me who's the baddest man on the planet, to me, it's Francis Ngannou," said Daniel Cormier.

Check out Cormier's comments below:

Check out the full episode of the DC & RC below:

Ngannou recently made his boxing debut and went toe-to-toe against Fury on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Cameroonian exceeded all expectations with his performance as he scored a knockdown in the third round and managed to go the distance with 'The Gypsy King'.

Ngannou ended up losing the contest via split decision but many in the fighting community praised his performance and hailed him as the rightful victor of that fight.

Francis Ngannou's coach still wants to see 'The Predator' compete against Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones has for long been one of the most desired fights in combat sports. But due to several failed negotiations, the matchup never became a reality in the UFC.

Ngannou later parted ways with the UFC but his coach Eric Nicksick is still hopeful for a showdown between 'The Predator' and Jones in the future.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Nicksick said that he wanted to see the matchup to put the 'baddest man on the planet' debate to rest.

"In a perfect world, for me, I still want that Jon Jones fight... Just because I want to compete against the best, and I think Jon is the best. I don’t want any more guesses about who is the baddest man on the planet. Let’s run it."

Catch the full interview below: