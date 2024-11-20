  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Chael Sonnen
  • Jon Jones' former teammate recalls awkward moment at MMA Awards between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva: "He did not take a joke"

Jon Jones' former teammate recalls awkward moment at MMA Awards between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva: "He did not take a joke"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Nov 20, 2024 22:33 GMT
Jon Jones
Jon Jones' former teammate recounts tense moment between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva at MMA Awards [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

One of Jon Jones' former teammates recently recalled an awkward moment during the MMA Awards between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva when the American had hosting duties. 'The American Gangster' and 'The Axe Murderer' were not on great terms at the time, so it's understandable why there was tension.

The former UFC title challengers had a bitter rivalry that saw them serve as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil', the site of their famous brawl. A bout didn't materialize inside the octagon, but they still competed years later in Bellator, where Sonnen earned a unanimous decision win.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Jones' former teammate Frank Mir recalled a tense moment when 'The American Gangster' was telling jokes on stage when hosting the MMA Awards. Mir mentioned that he was sitting next to Silva, who was not amused by Sonnen's jokes at his expense:

also-read-trending Trending
"I was sitting next to fu**ing Wanderlei [Silva]...Some of the jokes [Sonnen] made about me...you gotta laugh about it, right? It's all good, I'm laughing. And then, a couple jokes about Wanderlei and I'd laugh but Wanderlei was not laughing...I don't even think he knew I existed at that point. At one point, I looked, I'm like, 'I think he's gonna jump over the row and go after Chael.'" [37:38]

Check out the full episode featuring Frank Mir's comments about Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva below:

youtube-cover

Check out Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva's 'TUF: Brazil' brawl below:

Frank Mir heaps praise on Chael Sonnen's mic skills

In addition to recounting the tense moment between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva at the MMA Awards, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir heaped praise on 'The American Gangster's mic skills.

During the aforementioned appearance, Mir mentioned that Sonnen was incredible for his ability to sell a fight and was sharp in terms of how he managed to pivot on the fly:

"It was at the very beginning when people first realized how smart he was on a mic. I mean, because I've talked to Chael [Sonnen], I know he's a smart guy, but like, his ability to just grab a mic and go...Wow, it's incredible. I think he's the best that ever did it in MMA as far as that aspect." [37:20]

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी