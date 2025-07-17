Jon Jones gets 100% real about potential UFC White House return with bold "I'm back" message: "I'm a very proud American"

Jon Jones announced his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts on June 21. Now, he is back and has addressed why he changed his mind.

Right after Jones' retirement, President Donald Trump announced his intention to have a UFC event on the lawn of the White House. This piqued the interest of many, including 'Bones', who expressed interest in competing on the potential fight card.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jones talked about his reasons for going back on his retirement, saying:

"I was retired. I felt like I was at a place where I've done it all in the MMA space, and felt like there wasn't too many more challenges for me, and I just wanted to do something more than championships and money. And, Donald Trump mentioned that he wanted to have a fight at the White House garden, and that just seems like such a huge opportunity."

He added:

"I'm a very proud American. I have a lot of close friends that are in the military, and this is my act of, I can't call it service, but just to be able to entertain the country and the world at this level at the White House. It just means the world to me. So, I'm back."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (0:22):

Daniel Cormier wants Jon Jones to feature in potential UFC White House card despite bitter rivalry

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history. Despite their tumultuous history and animosity towards each other, Cormier stated that he would want Jones to represent America in a potential UFC White House card.

Speaking on an episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy show, Cormier said:

"Hey, Chael, it pains me to say, if we got to send one bad American out there to get the job done, he [Jones] lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, like, 'Hey guys, we need one American dude to go represent the country and get it done'... I would cheer so hard for him on the White House. I know you guys always say I'm hard on Jones... If we got to send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there. I'll call him to ask him.''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (25:03):

