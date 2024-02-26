Jon Jones gives hilarious explanation for iconic Saudi Arabia moment with Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson: Here's the story behind the photo

The recent PFL vs. Bellator event in Riyadh not only saw a clash of MMA organizations but also brought together heavyweight rivals Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. A seemingly amicable exchange between the two, captured alongside boxing legend Mike Tyson, went viral online.

Jones himself took to social media to add a lighthearted caption suggesting Ngannou was seeking a loan:

"Iconic photo of Francis asking me to borrow $20."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Their interaction took another playful jab-filled turn later during the event's broadcast. While commentating, Jones surprisingly expressed support for Ngannou's upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua, stating:

"I'm rooting for Francis to win only because of his story and how far he's come in life [and] him being a fellow mixed martial artist. I mean, how could you not root for Francis? Francis is a wonderful stand-up person, so I'm rooting for Francis but Anthony Joshua has been doing this since he was a young boy."

When the cameras panned to 'Predator', he chuckled and said:

"Don't lose all your money! Don't get broke!"

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones reveals reason behind declining UFC 300 offer

Jon Jones recently revealed his decision to decline the opportunity to headline UFC 300 due to insufficient recovery time following a pectoral injury.

'Bones' was sidelined from a scheduled title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November due to the injury. He recently opened up about his decision during an interview with Submission Radio, explaining that UFC executive Hunter Campbell approached him about headlining the historic event on April 13.

"I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me. He said, 'Jon, I know it's only nine weeks away, but if there's any chance you're feeling up to it, man, it'd be awesome news for the community that you're coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever.' And as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don't think I'll be ready."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Expand Tweet

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is all set to host a highly anticipated pay-per-view event on April 13. The event will be headlined by Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill.

There will be two additional title fights on the main card - Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan, and Justin Gaethje will defend his 'BMF' title against Max Holloway.