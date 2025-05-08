Jon Jones hilariously joins viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate with unexpected take

Jon Jones recently weighed in on the ongoing viral debate regarding whether 100 men would be able to defeat one gorilla.

TMZ Sports caught up with the heavyweight champion, who has been mentioned as a popular pick for the hypothetical matchup. He said:

"Yeah, I saw that. That's a good pick. I'd love to be one of the 100. I think it's such a funny topic, though. Everyone's so serious about fighting this d**n gorilla. What did the gorilla do to us? What did he do?

"Yeah, it's such a funny debate. 100 men definitely beats up a gorilla. When you think about the intelligence of human beings, we conquered the planet, so the animals on it shouldn't be a problem to us."

Jones was asked if he could take on the gorilla by himself, responding:

"Definitely not solo. I would need a lot of help, but I think you get a bunch of guys from the NFL roster, a bunch of the heavier guys from the UFC roster, and we have that thing down in no time... Where am I coming in? Nah, let me lead the pack. Let me lead the pack. I'd like to be a part of the first wave, if we did that. That is so funny. What a topic, huh?"

Check out Jon Jones' comments on the viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate below:

Jones has been widely considered as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time, so it is no surprise that he is a popular pick for the team of 100 men. The heavyweight champion has suggested that he could be closing in on retirement, with many speculating that he has just one bout remaining in his career.

Georges St-Pierre weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has been in the midst of ongoing negotiations with the UFC regarding his return to the octagon, which many believe will take place against Tom Aspinall. UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre advised the No.1-ranked heavyweight to focus on the next path during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"I think Tommy needs to focus on the next task... If he's only focusing on Jon Jones and if Jon Jones does not come back right away, he's not focusing on the right thing. He needs to focus on what is next, the next path, because the rest, it's a distraction."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall below:

St-Pierre labeled Jones as the best fighter of all time, which he has done many times in the past. He shared, however, that he believes Aspinall should begin to attempt to build his own legacy instead of waiting for a matchup with 'Bones'.

