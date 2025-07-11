Jon Jones hit with new charges related to February car crash incident, UFC icon's lawyer files motion to dismiss 

Fresh reports suggest that New Mexico authorities have filed a second case against Jon Jones for allegedly fleeing the scene of a February car accident. The new case also includes second charges based on allegations of using a phone to intimidate and harass.

The complaint follows a disturbing report where a woman was found intoxicated and partially undressed after the crash. She claimed Jones fled on foot, and police reported that he made repeated phone calls afterwards, including several laced with threatening overtones. Officers also allege that Jones implied violent intentions during a tense call with a police aide that night.

According to online records and court officials obtained by MMA Fighting, what complicates matters is that Jones is already being tried on identical charges. His lawyer, Christopher Dodd, has filed a motion to dismiss the new complaint, arguing that it violates legal procedure by duplicating an active case over the same incident.

Dodd's motion to the court states:

“Put simply, Mr. Jones is already facing prosecution in a separate case for the same factual allegations set forth in the criminal complaint in this matter, and it was wholly improper for this separate case to be filed. The court should dismiss this case as it violates the mandatory joinder rule... The incidents at issue in both cases are one and the same. Mr. Jones now is forced to defend himself against two separate cases involves the exact same factual allegations."

"It is unknown why an [Albuquerque Police Department] detective and an [Albuquerque Police Department] officer who were both involved in the investigation of this case would not communicate and coordinate who would file charges but that seems to be what happened, unless the truth is that these law enforcement officers intentionally violated the same mandatory joinder rule for some improper strategic purpose."

Jon Jones' lawyer previously claimed that the fighter was being framed in ongoing criminal case

Jon Jones' attorney says the UFC legend is being targeted after police charged him with allegedly fleeing the scene of a February crash.

His lawyer, Christopher Dodd, says Jones wasn’t in the vehicle and called the allegation a false story used to dodge a DWI (Driving While Intoxicated). Dodd slammed the investigation as excessive, accusing police of digging into phone records without cause.

Dodd released a statement addressing the situation, stating:

“Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon’s cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing. It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.”

