Jon Jones' retirement reportedly overshadowed by fresh legal case involving alleged intoxicated woman

Jon Jones’ retirement from the UFC is making headlines for more than just his legacy. Just as the UFC confirmed his retirement and crowned Tom Aspinall the new undisputed heavyweight champion, Jones has reportedly been hit with a new criminal charge in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ad

The case involves a misdemeanor for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in February. This latest trouble adds to a long list of off-cage incidents that have defined as much of Jones’ career as his unmatched dominance inside the octagon.

Veteran combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani took to X to reveal the news, writing:

"The Journal has learned a criminal summons accusing Jon Jones, 37, of a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident in February, was filed Tuesday in Metropolitan Court."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ariel Helwani's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report by MMA Fighting, on June 17, Jones was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident, with court records showing the alleged incident took place on February 24. Though the details were not made public for months, Jones is now due for a bond arraignment on June 24 in Metropolitan Court. The Albuquerque Journal first reported the details of the case.

According to the report, the incident involved a car accident in which a woman was discovered in the front passenger seat of one of the vehicles. She was reportedly showing signs of heavy intoxication and was found without clothing from the waist down.

Ad

The woman told police that Jones was the driver and had fled the scene on foot. She later called him, and a police aide present claimed the man on the other end sounded intoxicated and made alarming statements suggesting access to lethal force through third parties.

When officers later allegedly attempted to speak to Jones, he reportedly made vague allusions to violence but refused to confirm his identity.

Police interviewed Jon Jones days after the crash

Police claimed that they interviewed Jon Jones days after the crash, when he claimed the woman had left his house earlier, intoxicated and called him after the accident. He said the person who took the phone used aggressive language, making him question their identity.

Ad

The woman told police she drank alcohol and took mushrooms (potentially a type of hallucinogenic mushroom) at Jones’ apartment. She claimed to have no memory after needing to change clothes, only recalling Jones as the last person driving.

Police noted Jones called her phone 13 times after the crash and sent messages. This incident adds to his legal history, including a 2015 felony hit-and-run that led to his title being stripped. The latest charge surfaced the same day he officially retired as UFC heavyweight champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.