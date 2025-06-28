  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jon Jones hits back with Kanye West-inspired diss on Tom Aspinall matchup

Jon Jones hits back with Kanye West-inspired diss on Tom Aspinall matchup

By Subham
Published Jun 28, 2025 20:07 GMT
Jon Jones (left) hits back at haters with Kanye West (right) inspired diss. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jon Jones (left) hits back at haters with Kanye West (right) inspired diss. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Recently, a fight fan took a dig at Jon Jones for ducking Tom Aspinall, and Jones responded by using the same lines that Kanye West used years ago to disparage his haters.

Ad

After UFC CEO Dana White announced Jones' retirement from MMA during the UFC Baku post-fight presser, some members of the MMA community appeared dissatisfied that 'Bones' retired without fighting Aspinall. Recently, a user on X posted that Jones would have been "humbled" by Aspinall.

"You would have been humbled by Tom but 🤷🏼‍♂️"

Jones responded with one of West's well-known yet arrogant quotes from 2005, after the American rapper won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Jones wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I guess we'll never know. 🎤"

Check out Jones' comments below:

Ad

For context, at the 47th Annual Grammy in 2005, West, after receiving the Grammy for Rap Album of the Year, thanked everyone for their best wishes and, before leaving the stage, asked those who were curious about what West would do if he didn't win. He then said:

"Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win. I guess we'll never know."

Check out Kanye West's comments below:

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

When Jon Jones was compared to Kanye West

A reporter, who is also a fan of Jon Jones, once likened him to Kanye West in a video that went viral. Jones couldn't stop laughing after hearing the similarity. The reporter asked:

"My question is for Jon Jones, Jon, you are a freaking inspiration. I love you, man, but like Kanye West, it is hard to be your fan."
Ad

Check out the reporter's question for Jones in second clip below:

There are positive and negative aspects to everything and everyone. Similarly, Jones and West have had successful yet contentious careers, which haven't stopped fans from supporting them to this day.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications