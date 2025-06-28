Jon Jones hits back with Kanye West-inspired diss on Tom Aspinall matchup

Recently, a fight fan took a dig at Jon Jones for ducking Tom Aspinall, and Jones responded by using the same lines that Kanye West used years ago to disparage his haters.

After UFC CEO Dana White announced Jones' retirement from MMA during the UFC Baku post-fight presser, some members of the MMA community appeared dissatisfied that 'Bones' retired without fighting Aspinall. Recently, a user on X posted that Jones would have been "humbled" by Aspinall.

"You would have been humbled by Tom but 🤷🏼‍♂️"

Jones responded with one of West's well-known yet arrogant quotes from 2005, after the American rapper won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Jones wrote:

"I guess we'll never know. 🎤"

Check out Jones' comments below:

For context, at the 47th Annual Grammy in 2005, West, after receiving the Grammy for Rap Album of the Year, thanked everyone for their best wishes and, before leaving the stage, asked those who were curious about what West would do if he didn't win. He then said:

"Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win. I guess we'll never know."

Check out Kanye West's comments below:

When Jon Jones was compared to Kanye West

A reporter, who is also a fan of Jon Jones, once likened him to Kanye West in a video that went viral. Jones couldn't stop laughing after hearing the similarity. The reporter asked:

"My question is for Jon Jones, Jon, you are a freaking inspiration. I love you, man, but like Kanye West, it is hard to be your fan."

Check out the reporter's question for Jones in second clip below:

There are positive and negative aspects to everything and everyone. Similarly, Jones and West have had successful yet contentious careers, which haven't stopped fans from supporting them to this day.

