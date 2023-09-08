Jon Jones issues cryptic response to Tyson Fury claiming he's next after Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones replied to Tyson Fury's statement about being next in line after Francis Ngannou.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is preparing to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Meanwhile, 'The Gypsy King' will face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round boxing match in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Jones and Fury had teased the idea of a potential clash between them before. Fury went as far as stating that the UFC floated the idea of a "hybrid fight" involving 'Bones'. However, the much-anticipated super fight seemed like a distant dream until recently.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, when Stephen Smith inquired about Fury's plans after the Ngannou bout, the WBC heavyweight champion dropped a tantalizing hint:

"When I get this fight fight won, I'm looking for to fight big, big stars. Next on the list is Jon Jones. And I'm going to kick his a**."

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones fired back at Tyson Fury's challenge in a recent Instagram Stories post, playfully poking fun at the 35-year-old British boxer's MMA abilities:

"When did @tysonfury learn how to kick? 😒 "

Check out Jones' post below:

Credits: @jonnybones on Instagram

John Fury wants his son Tyson to face Jon Jones next

John Fury has voiced his aspiration for his son, Tyson Fury, to go head-to-head with Jon Jones once he's done with his bout against Francis Ngannou.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Fury Sr. confidently declared that 'The Gypsy King' has what it takes to beat Jones, not only in a boxing ring but also inside the octagon in an MMA showdown:

"I want to see that with Jon Jones. I don't want to see a boxing match, I want to see both men in an all-in battle royale and let the best man stand up at the end. It's gonna be my plan. I can't speak for Tyson."

He added:

"Go out with a bang. Let the world know who's the real deal in all walks of life, not just a boxing match. Tyson can do that. Tyson will kick your nuts up your back, he'll elbow you and give you 20 stitches in your face. He'll probably bite one of your ears off as well.”

Check out John Fury's comments below (from 9:50):