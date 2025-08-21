  • home icon
  • Jon Jones issues honest review of Khamzat Chimaev's title-winning performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 21, 2025 13:01 GMT
Jon Jones (left) talks about Khamzat Chimaev's (right) UFC 319 performance. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jon Jones recently shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 319 last weekend. Jones praised Chimaev's control throughout the bout and expressed his hopes for decisive finishes from the Chechen-born fighter in the future.

'Borz' became the new middleweight champion by defeating Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 319. During the fight, Chimaev achieved a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, which now ranks as the second highest in the promotion's history.

In a post on X, Jones shared his thoughts on Chimaev's performance, writing:

"His control was outstanding, it was a brilliant performance. I’m sure he’ll take a lot from this dominant showing, and next time we’ll probably see him chase more finishes."
Check out the post below:

When Khamzat Chimaev labeled Jon Jones as his top MMA fighter of all time

Jon Jones ufc-retirement-statement" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">announced his retirement from MMA on June 21 earlier this year. His career in the sport spanned over a decade, during which he achieved a professional record of 28-1-0 (1 NC). Jones' career has inspired many, including Khamzat Chimaev, who has expressed admiration for him.

In a discussion on The Triple C & Schmo Show a few years ago, Chimaev praised Jones and referred to him as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

"Jon Jones, of course. Nobody is like him. He beats a lot of guys, you know, he beats the monsters. I did work, all my training, and we did with Alex [Gustafsson]. I know how good it is. And if Jon Jones could stop that guy, it's scary. He beat, like, not easy fighters. It was crazy. Good fighters, knockout power, and on the ground, it was good."
He added:

"Everything was, like, perfect. The guys and 'DC', you know how impressive his good wrestling is. And he has good boxing, and he has the mentality to just pressure the fighters and kill them." [15:46]
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
bell-icon Manage notifications