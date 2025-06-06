Jon Jones issues one-line response to fan asserting Tom Aspinall as the UFC's heavyweight champion

Jon Jones didn’t blink when a fan called Tom Aspinall the reigning heavyweight champion. The online exchange pours out at a time when Aspinall is claiming that Jones has seemingly retired.

Jones has refused to acknowledge Aspinall as a legitimate threat. Despite holding the interim belt since November 2023, the Brit is yet to get a shot at the undisputed title. With Jones still dismissing a fight against Aspinall and offering no clear fight timeline, the standoff continues.

Meanwhile, responding to the fan comment on X, Jones wrote:

"That’s awesome, you guys could use one."

Check out Jon Jones' exchange with the fan below:

Aspinall has made it clear that he believes Jones is already retired. He’s voiced his frustration in interviews and seems prepared to move on. However, fans aren’t letting it go, and they want a conclusion. At the UFC 316 press conference, they chanted “strip Jon Jones” loud enough to express their restlessness loud and clear.

Jon Anik, filling in for UFC CEO Dana White, suggested that the fight might be booked in December in Las Vegas. Until something is signed, Aspinall's career remains in limbo.

Tom Aspinall is tired of waiting for "retired" Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall is done chasing Jon Jones and wants to move on. The interim heavyweight champion believes Jones has no intention of returning and has mentally moved on from the long-discussed title unification bout.

Aspinall last fought in July 2024 and has remained active and ready, while Jones has been sidelined with injuries and has stayed silent about his return. UFC CEO Dana White once called a potential clash between the two the biggest in heavyweight history, but there has been no movement. Aspinall now sees himself as the true champion and wants to get the division moving again.

Speaking in a recent appearance on ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Aspinall said:

"Those guys [Jon Jones' camp] have been waiting around too long. The contenders are getting sick of it. Everybody's getting sick of it. Even the fans are getting sick of this stuff. So, Jon's retired and it's time that we move on."

He added:

"Jon Jones is retired. I want to say God bless him moving forward in what he does with his life and career. We move on. I'm the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I'm ready to take on all comers and get this division moving again.

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (3:00):

