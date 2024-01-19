Jon Jones claims he turned down UFC 300, paints picture of current relationship with promotion

Jon Jones recently revealed that he had been offered a spot on the highly anticipated UFC 300 fight card in April and shared some insight into his current relationship with the promotion.

Jones is undoubtedly among the biggest superstars in MMA and is widely considered one of the greatest fighters ever. Given his stardom, it's unsurprising that he was offered to fight on one of the biggest cards in recent memory.

While 'Bones' has always been on good terms with the promotion and rarely went against the company, it was recently revealed that things weren't always smooth between them. Newly unsealed court documents from the UFC's ongoing anti-trust lawsuit revealed some DMs between UFC CEO White and former chairman Fertitta.

Their leaked text conversation centered around Jones and his reluctance to rematch Alexander Gustafsson in 2014. Fans were particularly taken aback by the words they used to describe Jones, with White calling the reigning UFC heavyweight champion a "sc*mbag" and a punk."

In light of these DMs getting leaked to the public, many fans wondered if Jones planned to confront White about his choice of words and wondered if their relationship would go sour. However, 'Bones' recently put all rumors to rest.

In a recent post on X, Jones confirmed that all was well between him and the UFC. Replying to a fan who asked him about UFC 300, 'Bones' wrote:

"I was actually called and offered to fight on the event. The guys said they just wanted to give me the option. We both knew I wouldn’t be ready. My relationship with UFC is better now than it’s ever been."

Jon Jones shares injury update during online Q&A with fans

Jon Jones recently shared some important updates on his injury issues and revealed he's feeling "amazing" as he heals up.

Jones notably pulled out of his title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 this past November due to a pectoral tear that required surgery. Given the nature of his injury, Jones was expected to be sidelined for four to six months.

Earlier this month, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion revealed that his pectoral surgery was successful, and he underwent another surgery on his elbow to get rid of bone spurs. He stated that his elbow recovery timeline matched his pectoral muscle recovery time and he could "kill two birds with one stone" to be fully fit on his return.

During a recent X interaction with a fan, Jones revealed that he's about to get rid of his post-surgery elbow stitches and wrote:

"I feel amazing. About to get my stitches removed from my elbow surgery."

