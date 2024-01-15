Unsealed 2014 DMs reveal Dana White allegedly losing patience with "punk" Jon Jones' money demands - "He still being a scumbag?" 

Newly unsealed DMs between UFC CEO Dana White and the MMA promotion's former Chairman, Lorenzo Fertitta, have shed light on old financial and contractual scuffles between the organization and Jon Jones.

Issues arose as the UFC's plans to set up a rematch between Alexander Gustafsson and 'Bones' in 2014 hit a dead end after the then-light heavyweight champion demanded another contender.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, the New Yorker wanted to face Daniel Cormier, and negotiations on his contract extension were getting complicated owing to that demand.

Now, newly unsealed DM's between White and Fertitta as part of the antitrust lawsuit against the world's premier MMA promotion have revealed some woeful details.

White texted the former top UFC brass:

"What’s up with Jones? Did he straighten up, or is he still being a scumbag?"

To which the businessman responded by writing:

"Still a douche, but we’re inching closer. Haven't moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum. "

The 54-year-old then went on to explain that they had to keep the fighter in line to avoid further complications in the future:

"Awesome. F**k that punk, Lorenzo. He needs to know we don't need him, or he will f**k us over more than he already does. [h/t MMA Fighting]"

Jones had five more fights under the UFC at the time, and many suspect that the pair intended to lock up the fighter for a longer time with a predatory contract. This misadventure, unfortunately, opened a peeking hole into sly negotiation tactics that have now given ground for the antitrust lawsuit.

The plaintiffs of the lawsuit are seeking over $1 billion in damages for the predatory contractual practices UFC put its fighters through.

When Dana White lauded Jon Jones as the GOAT

While Dana White has undoubtedly had his issues with Jon Jones in the past, he respects the heavyweight champion's incredible exploits as a fighter. Per the UFC CEO, 'Bones' is the greatest of all time.

During the pre-fight press conference at UFC 285, he lauded the fighters, saying:

"When you look at Jones' career, he is undefeated. He should be 27-0 right now. He won that fight. That fight should've been a stoppage, not a DQ [disqualification]... If you look at the people that he went through to win the title, defend the title, it's very impressive. It's undeniable that he is the greatest of all time."

Jones is 27-1 with one No-Contest in his pro MMA career. The lone loss came via DQ at The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale against Matt Hamill owing to illegal elbows. The 36-year-old holds wins against numerous bonafide legends, including Daniel Cormier, Lyoto Machida, and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua.