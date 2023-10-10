Who beat Jon Jones in the UFC? The unfortunate stain on his perfect career that 'Bones' can't erase 

Within the realm of the UFC, Jon Jones shines as an embodiment of sheer dominance and unparalleled versatility. His legacy includes being a two-time light heavyweight champion and the reigning heavyweight champion of the UFC. He is hailed by many as the greatest competitor to step foot inside the octagon.

However, within this meritorious expanse of Jon Jones' achievements, there exists a stain in his otherwise impeccable professional record – a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009 at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale.

In the light heavyweight clash in 2009, Jon Jones, while launching a series of ground-and-pound attacks, unleashed a bunch of illegal 12-6 elbows upon a grounded Matt Hamill. These elbows, characterized by a vertical course of lifting the elbow and driving it downward to strike with the tip of the elbow, stood in stark defiance of the established rules.

In response to this attack, the referee deducted a point from Jones, to permit the fight to continue. However, despite his dominance in the contest, Jones was disqualified and the loss remains a contentious topic to date.

UFC CEO Dana White has claimed multiple times that he has tried to get the loss overturned from Jones' record. However, the Nevada Athletic Commission has rejected White's request and consequently, the sole loss endures to be a stain in Jon Jones' otherwise pristine legacy. Speaking in a past episode of The Jim Rome Show, White stated:

"Look at all the people that he [Jones] has fought. He has never lost a fight. It kills me that one [loss] is on his record... 26-1. You have to understand, for the people who don't know... This was during a time when the Nevada State Athletic Commission was very weak."

White added:

"The referee in there stopped the fight and called Jones the loser in that fight, a fight he was dominating and should have been finished. Instead of disqualifying Jones, they should have stopped the fight and Jones right now should be 27-0."

Check out the video below:

When NSAC denied any UFC request to overturn Jon Jones vs. Matt Hamill disqualification

In 2009, Jon Jones faced Matt Hamill in the co-main event of The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale, a fight that would eventually be remembered for an unusual disqualification. At the time, Jones boasted an undefeated record in his first nine MMA fights. However, an unfortunate moment during the first round saw Jones get disqualified for an illegal 12-6 elbow strike.

Dana White has voiced his frustration on the lone setback on Jones' otherwise perfect record. White had publicly expressed his intent to issue an appeal to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to reverse the disqualification decision.

However, a report from Bloody Elbow cast a shadow of doubt on these intentions. Contrary to White's prior assertions, neither the UFC nor Dana White himself has initiated contact with the Nevada State Athletic Commission in a bid to overturn Jon Jones' disqualification loss.

