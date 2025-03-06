Jon Jones' manager answers if 'Bones' vs. Tom Aspinall happens this year amid Dana White being asked the same question earlier

Jon Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon in November as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. While he hinted at retirement leading up to the bout, he has since shared that he will continue his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

His manager, Malki Kawa, recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he was asked about Dana White hinting that 'Bones' will fight Tom Aspinall this summer, responding:

"We sit in negotiations all day long and we talk about things all day long, right? And I think that everybody that's involved in anything to do with any of this stuff wants all these fights to happen, right? I'll just leave it at that... It depends on certain things and whether or not everybody wants to make those certain things happen. If the answer to everybody else is yes, those certain things happen then yes, the fight will happen."

Kawa continued:

"I take it personal when people don't have him No.1 in the pound-for-pound rankings. I think that while he's active as a fighter, he should be No.1. I think out of respect to what he's done - he has the toughest strength of schedule that I think anybody in the history of the sport has had, especially as a champion. He's had the longevity as a champion that no one else has had."

Check out Malki Kawa's full comments on Jon Jones below:

Kawa suggested that whether Jones fights once or twice a year, he should sit atop the pound-for-pound rankings. It is unclear what 'Bones' is asking for in negotiations with the UFC, however, it appears that a highly-anticipated matchup with Aspinall could be on the horizon.

Dana White claims that Jon Jones will likely return this summer

While Jon Jones has not provided much of an update regarding his contract discussions with the UFC, promotional frontman Dana White recently hinted that he will return this summer. During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take, the UFC CEO stated:

"Jones will fight anybody. Don't let the internet fool you about Jon Jones. He does want to do it... [He will be back] this summer."

Check out Dana White's comments on Jon Jones' return below:

White later added on The Jim Rome Show that his goal this year is to make the bout between Jones and Tom Aspinall. He noted that if Alex Pereira can emerge victorious at UFC 313, he could be in line to face the winner.

